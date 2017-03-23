NY attorney general settles with Nassau car wash
The New York attorney general's office said it reached a $154,000 settlement with a Nassau County-based car wash firm and manager that shortchanged 16 current and former workers. FCN Corporation, a company that operated 5 Star Car Wash in Elmont, and Christopher Conte, the company's manager, underpaid workers, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
