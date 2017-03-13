NCSPCA: Remember Your Pets in Your Pr...

NCSPCA: Remember Your Pets in Your Preparation of Anticipated Blizzard

In anticipation of the approaching blizzard the Nassau County SPCA urges pet owners to make preparations ahead of the storm to keep their families and pets safe. The most important thing pet owners should do is to bring their pets indoors, if conditions are unsafe for humans, they are also unsafe for pets.

