Nassau PD: Machete robbery in Bethpage part of pattern

A masked man pulled a large machete on a worker inside a Carvel in Bethpage Tuesday in what police are calling a robbery pattern in Nassau County. The owner of the Carvel on Hicksville Road told News 12 that the machete-wielding man went behind the counter and demanded cash from the 19-year-old cashier.

