Nassau County Police Issue Alert for Missing Glen Cove Teen
March 27, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a Missing Juvenile which occurred on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm in Glen Cove . According to detectives, George Tasayco, 15, was last seen leaving his Brewster Street home on foot with an unknown destination.
