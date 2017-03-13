Men on the Move Gets Tax Break for Ne...

Men on the Move Gets Tax Break for New Self-Storage Headquarters/Facility in Woodbury, NY

Men on the Move Moving & Self-Storage will receive a significant tax break from Nassau County, N.Y., officials to keep its new headquarters in the county rather than relocate to Queens, N.Y. The storage business plans to purchase a vacant office building at 150 Crossways Park Drive W. in Woodbury for its offices and build a 90,000-square-foot storage facility on the property, according to the source. The move from Floral Park will expand its HQ by 47 percent.

