Men on the Move Gets Tax Break for New Self-Storage Headquarters/Facility in Woodbury, NY
Men on the Move Moving & Self-Storage will receive a significant tax break from Nassau County, N.Y., officials to keep its new headquarters in the county rather than relocate to Queens, N.Y. The storage business plans to purchase a vacant office building at 150 Crossways Park Drive W. in Woodbury for its offices and build a 90,000-square-foot storage facility on the property, according to the source. The move from Floral Park will expand its HQ by 47 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC