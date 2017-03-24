LIRR Third Track supporters, critics highlight differences
As the LIRR Expansion project gains new support in western Nassau County, its critics say the project would hurt Floral Park, Garden City and New Hyde Park. Proposed in January 2016 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the project would create a third track along 9.8 miles of the Long Island Railroad's main line between Floral Park and Hicksville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC