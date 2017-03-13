Lawmakers, bus union rally to save n36 NICE bus route
New York state and Nassau County lawmakers, as well as the Long Island Bus Riders Union, will be rallying Saturday to try and save the The n36 is one of 10 NICE bus routes on the chopping block as the operator tries to deal with a nearly $7 million drop in funding from the county. LYNBROOK - New York state and Nassau County lawmakers, as well as the Long Island Bus Riders Union, will be rallying Saturday to try and save the n36 NICE bus route.
