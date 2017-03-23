Lavine Calls On Nassau Executive Mangano to Study Human Effect of...

Lavine: "I'm calling on Ed Mangano to take the steps necessary for Nassau County to prepare for the eventuality that many of our friends and neighbors will lose life saving health coverage." Nassau County, NY - March 24, 2017 - Today, Democratic Candidate for Nassau County Executive Chuck Lavine called on County Executive Ed Mangano to order an assessment of the human effect of the Republican health care plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Nassau County.

