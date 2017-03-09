IDA approves benefits for assisted li...

IDA approves benefits for assisted living facility

Thursday Read more: Long Island Business News

EB, a partnership of Garden City-based Engel Burman Group and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, plans to spend $125 million on the facility on vacant land at 300-310 Jericho Turnpike. The facility will include 140 traditional assisted living apartments, and 140 unites will be designed for residents with the onset of dementia and other memory loss conditions.

