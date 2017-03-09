IDA approves benefits for assisted living facility
EB, a partnership of Garden City-based Engel Burman Group and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, plans to spend $125 million on the facility on vacant land at 300-310 Jericho Turnpike. The facility will include 140 traditional assisted living apartments, and 140 unites will be designed for residents with the onset of dementia and other memory loss conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC