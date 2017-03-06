Hundreds of police expected to rally ...

Hundreds of police expected to rally for RVC officer charged with assault

2 hrs ago

Hundreds of police officers from throughout the tri-state area were expected to rally in front of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola on Wednesday morning in support of a Village of Rockville Centre officer who faces felony assault charges, according to a release issued by the Nassau Police Benevolent Association Tuesday evening. The Nassau PBA identified the officer as Anthony Federico and said the charges against him stemmed from "an arrest he made while on duty" last May. Frederico is represented by the law office of William Petrillo, which confirmed the PBA release.

