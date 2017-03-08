Hundreds Join Together to Battle Diabetes During Kids' Carnival for a Cure in Westbury

Hundreds of diabetes avengers assembled to fight for a cure on March 5 during Kids' Carnival for a Cure and recognize the courage and true heroism it takes to live with diabetes every day. Event co-chairs Dara Melnick with daughter, Samara, Iris Feldman and Edra Tepper with their certificates of appreciation at Kids' Carnival for a Cure 2017 on March 5 at Dave and Busters in Westbury.

