Herea s the latest batch of public se...

Herea s the latest batch of public sector contracts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The Empire Center is out with their latest batch of public sector workforce contracts and they offer some tidbits to go along with the data base, which can be viewed and perused here . a Nassau County's contract with the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association , originally signed in 1995, along with subsequent memoranda of agreement and arbitration awards, are available online for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar 7 Eric 3
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC