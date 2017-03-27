Hempstead Town Councilman Ed Ambrosino arrested

Hempstead Town board member Edward Ambrosino was arrested today on eight counts of wire fraud, tax evasion, making and subscribing to false corporate tax returns, and failing to file a return or pay tax, according to an indictment released this morning by the United States Department of Justice. Ambrosino, 52, a resident of North Valley Stream and a Hempstead Town board member since 2003, diverted over $800,000 in revenue from his former employer, and failed to pay over $250,00 in federal tax, the indictment said.

