Hempstead Town appoints village trustees, IDA member to board

The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved three appointees -- including village trustees in Rockville Centre and East Rockaway -- to the town's Public Employment Relations Board. Nov. 28, 2011 Photo Credit: JC Cherubini The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved three appointees - including village trustees in Rockville Centre and East Rockaway - to the town's Public Employment Relations Board.

