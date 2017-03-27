Gov. Cuomo, lawmakers to boost caregiver salaries in budget

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with the state Assembly and Senate leaders, promised Tuesday to include at least $45 million for caregiver salaries in this year's Kevin Christman and Charlie Fleisch say this is great news for direct caregivers who have been struggling to make ends meet. Both men, who are participants in the Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County program in Roosevelt, have been to Albany several times to lobby for caregivers in need of a salary boost.

