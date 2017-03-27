Gov. Cuomo, lawmakers to boost caregiver salaries in budget
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with the state Assembly and Senate leaders, promised Tuesday to include at least $45 million for caregiver salaries in this year's Kevin Christman and Charlie Fleisch say this is great news for direct caregivers who have been struggling to make ends meet. Both men, who are participants in the Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County program in Roosevelt, have been to Albany several times to lobby for caregivers in need of a salary boost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC