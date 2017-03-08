Four firefighters injured in - suspicious' house fire
Four firefighters were injured while responding to a "suspicious" house fire on Edwards Boulevard and West Walnut Street on Wednesday morning, Long Beach Fire Department Chief RJ Tuccillo said. Two were transported to the South Nassau Communities Hospital Emergency Department at Long Beach for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and a broken ankle, according to Tuccillo.
