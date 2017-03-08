Four firefighters injured in - suspic...

Four firefighters injured in - suspicious' house fire

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: South Shore Record

Four firefighters were injured while responding to a "suspicious" house fire on Edwards Boulevard and West Walnut Street on Wednesday morning, Long Beach Fire Department Chief RJ Tuccillo said. Two were transported to the South Nassau Communities Hospital Emergency Department at Long Beach for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and a broken ankle, according to Tuccillo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Tue Eric 3
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC