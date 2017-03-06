Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
A Nassau County grand jury has indicted Neil Chandran, the former head of Las Vegas-based virtual reality firm Sungame, also known as Freevi, on felony charges of grand larceny and forgery. Chandran was arrested at Los Angeles County Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents after returning to the United States from Hong Kong, according to prosecutors.
