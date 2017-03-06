Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud

Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Long Island Business News

A Nassau County grand jury has indicted Neil Chandran, the former head of Las Vegas-based virtual reality firm Sungame, also known as Freevi, on felony charges of grand larceny and forgery. Chandran was arrested at Los Angeles County Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents after returning to the United States from Hong Kong, according to prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) 10 hr Eric 3
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC