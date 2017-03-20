Farmingdale Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries

March 3, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Farmingdale man for Burglaries which occurred in February 2017 in Nassau County. According to detectives, the Burglary Pattern Team along with the Fifth Squad and New York State Parole arrested Ismael Rahman, 37, of Farmingdale in connection with the following burglaries: On Sunday February 19, 2017 at 10:26 pm he entered Midas Muffler shop located at 328 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

