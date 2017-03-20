Farmingdale Man Arrested in Connectio...

Farmingdale Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: LongIsland.com

March 3, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Farmingdale man for Burglaries which occurred in February 2017 in Nassau County. According to detectives, the Burglary Pattern Team along with the Fifth Squad and New York State Parole arrested Ismael Rahman, 37, of Farmingdale in connection with the following burglaries: On Sunday February 19, 2017 at 10:26 pm he entered Midas Muffler shop located at 328 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC