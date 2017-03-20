Duo Claims Boy Dies of Cancer in Fune...

Duo Claims Boy Dies of Cancer in Funeral Donation Scheme: DA

Prosecutors say the couple used the story of a real 5-year-old boy with cancer, falsely saying he died to get people to pony up cash The total estimated haul of the alleged scheme wasn't known, but officials said they took in $200 in Lynbrook in one day A Brooklyn couple pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fraud-related and child endangerment charges in an alleged scheme to dupe people into helping cover funeral costs for a cancer-stricken 5-year-old Staten Island boy they claimed had died. Prosecutors say Brittney Schmidt, 30, and Vincent Fina, used the boy's photo when they walked into businesses in Nassau County's Lynbrook last month asking for cash.

