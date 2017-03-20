Democratic candidates for county executive look to change - cynicism'

Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democratic candidate for Nassau County executive, urged unity in the party at Thursday night's forum for primary candidates. With Republican County Executive Ed Mangano under federal indictment on corruption charges while the county faces a litany of long-brewing financial issues and residents grow increasingly "cynical," three Democratic candidates for Mangano's position each promised to clean up and restore people's trust in their government on Thursday night.

