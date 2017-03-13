DEC: Army Corps begins work in Long Beach

The Army Corps of Engineers was expected to begin work on a coastal protection project in Long Beach on Friday, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, six months ahead of schedule . Work on the project to protect the barrier island began in Point Lookout last August; Hurricane Sandy decimated the city's shoreline - the beach lost 294,000 cubic yards of sand - and officials contend that the $230 million project is crucial.

