DEC: Army Corps begins work in Long B...

DEC: Army Corps begins work in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: South Shore Record

The Army Corps of Engineers was expected to begin work on a coastal protection project in Long Beach on Friday, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, six months ahead of schedule . Work on the project to protect the barrier island began in Point Lookout last August; Hurricane Sandy decimated the city's shoreline - the beach lost 294,000 cubic yards of sand - and officials contend that the $230 million project is crucial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar 7 Eric 3
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC