Comptroller Maragos Announce April 4th High School Business Challenge
The Competition will feature many of the area High Schools and over 200 students are expected to participate and present their ideas for multi-billion future businesses. Mineola, NY - March 7, 2017 - Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos is proud to announce that the Office of the Nassau County Comptroller will be hosting its 5th Annual "Nassau County High School Comptroller's Business Challenge" on April 4th.
