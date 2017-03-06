Cancer Scammers Who Profited Off Sick Toddler Are Under Arrest, Police Say

A Brooklyn couple was arrested after they fleeced New Yorkers out of tens of thousands of dollars in funeral money for a 5-year-old boy who's actually alive and fighting a rare form of cancer, officials said. Brittney Schmidt, 30, and Vincent Fina, 29, were arrested in their Mapleton home Friday night by Long Island police after they brought their son to several business in Lyndbrook and collected money for a child with cancer, according to Nassau County police .

