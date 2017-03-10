Backdraft that injured firefighters c...

Backdraft that injured firefighters caught on camera

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Four firefighters were injured while responding to a "suspicious" house fire on Edwards Boulevard and West Walnut Street on Wednesday morning, Long Beach Fire Department Chief RJ Tuccillo said. "Dramatic footage from recent #fire highlight dangers of #firefighting", read the caption on the tweet from Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar 7 Eric 3
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC