Amityville man charged with rape, robbery held without bail
An Amityville man is being held without bail after police say he sexually attacked two different women in separate locations in Nassau County. Levar Burton, Nassau Police say they have arrested an Amityville man for raping and kidnapping a woman in West Hempstead in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC