Amityville man charged with rape, rob...

Amityville man charged with rape, robbery held without bail

Yesterday

An Amityville man is being held without bail after police say he sexually attacked two different women in separate locations in Nassau County. Levar Burton, Nassau Police say they have arrested an Amityville man for raping and kidnapping a woman in West Hempstead in December.

