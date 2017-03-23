A.G. Schneiderman Obtains $154k Settl...

A.G. Schneiderman Obtains $154k Settlement With Nassau County Car Wash That Underpaid Workers

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced a settlement with the company that operated 5 Star Car Wash in Elmont, NY for underpaying employees, including failing to compensate workers the required minimum wage and overtime pay rates. Elmont, NY - March 23, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced a settlement with FCN Corporation, a company that operated 5 Star Car Wash in Elmont, NY, and its manager Christopher Conte for underpaying employees, including failing to compensate workers the required minimum wage and overtime pay rates.

