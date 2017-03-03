20K counterfeit designer jackets seized in LI raid: DA
A Jericho man has been charged with importing, storing and selling tens of thousands of counterfeit The North Face jackets, authorities said. Rahul Biswas, also known as Kazi Aziz, was arraigned Thursday, and charged with one count of first-degree trademark counterfeiting, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.
