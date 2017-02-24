Winter Storm to Impact the Region Ton...

Winter Storm to Impact the Region Tonight and Tomorrow; Remember Your Pets in Your Preparation

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow ...which is in effect from In anticipation of the approaching winter storm the Nassau County SPCA again urges pet owners to make preparations ahead of the storm to keep their families and pets safe. Always bring pets indoors, including outdoor cats, at the first sign or warning of a storm.

Chicago, IL

