'Tobacco 21' takes effect March 1 in N Hempstead

A new law takes effect March 1 that prohibits the sale of tobacco products, liquid nicotine and electronic cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21 in North Hempstead. The law, "Tobacco 21," is similar to legislation already in place in Suffolk County and New York City.

