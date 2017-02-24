The - cop's cop' in charge
James McDermott, a 53-year-old North Wantagh resident, said that his five siblings weren't surprised when he became a police officer 33 years ago. After all, they had watched him patrol the halls of MacArthur High School, making sure his classmates weren't bullied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC