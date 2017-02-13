State comptroller to audit Hempstead ...

State comptroller to audit Hempstead IDA, Valley Steam school district

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office will audit of the Hempstead Industrial Development Agency and Valley Stream School District 30. "Several local elected officials, including State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos and Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare, have brought the concerns of their constituents to the attention of my office," he added. "As a result, our auditors determined there were sufficient questions about the project that warranted a closer examination."

