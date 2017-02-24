Standing Up To New York Rising: Legislator Rhoads Calls On Cuomo To Extend Looming Deadline
Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino were joined by architects, engineers, homeowners, house-lifters, civic leaders, construction workers, and more to call upon Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Rising to extend the deadline for Sandy-victim applicants to submit changes to the scope of project elevations. Without warning, NY Rising imposed a new deadline of March 1, 2017, for applicants to submit elevation changes to NY Rising for reimbursement.
