Standing Up To New York Rising: Legis...

Standing Up To New York Rising: Legislator Rhoads Calls On Cuomo To Extend Looming Deadline

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: NewsLI.com

Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino were joined by architects, engineers, homeowners, house-lifters, civic leaders, construction workers, and more to call upon Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Rising to extend the deadline for Sandy-victim applicants to submit changes to the scope of project elevations. Without warning, NY Rising imposed a new deadline of March 1, 2017, for applicants to submit elevation changes to NY Rising for reimbursement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC