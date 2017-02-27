Sources: RXR in talks to join Coliseum development

In a bit of deja vu, RXR Realty is back in the mix to develop part of the Nassau Coliseum site in Uniondale, real estate sources say. RXR, which had partnered with Charles Wang to pitch a major mixed-use project known as the Lighthouse a decade ago, is participating in discussions with officials from Nassau Events Center to partner on the ancillary development of housing and office space now being proposed for part of the acreage surrounding the revamped arena, according to sources close to the project.

