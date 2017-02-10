Snow Causes Dangerous Road Conditions In NY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says "dozens of people have gotten stuck on Long Island roads during the snowstorm." According to Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone, "there have been more than 100 road rescues and "the conditions are still very bad."
