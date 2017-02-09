Singas, Kaminsky call for anti-corrup...

Singas, Kaminsky call for anti-corruption bills

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach are calling for bills that would give prosecutors new tools to pursue corruption, make abusing public trust a more serious crime and boost penalties for corrupt public servants. Kaminsky said that "as a former assistant District Attorney and federal corruption prosecutor, I saw firsthand how corrupt politicians exploit our state's weak laws."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,579 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC