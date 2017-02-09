Singas, Kaminsky call for anti-corruption bills
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach are calling for bills that would give prosecutors new tools to pursue corruption, make abusing public trust a more serious crime and boost penalties for corrupt public servants. Kaminsky said that "as a former assistant District Attorney and federal corruption prosecutor, I saw firsthand how corrupt politicians exploit our state's weak laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC