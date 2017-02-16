Senator Brooks: Home Is Where Your Fans Are; Bring The NY Islanders Back To Long Island
Senator John E. Brooks has announced his support for bringing the New York Islanders back to Long Island. The 4-time Stanley Cup champs have spent the last few seasons based in Brooklyn, NY, and Senator Brooks says, "it's about time we bring them home to Nassau County."
