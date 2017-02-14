Rest stop feud prompts Taste NY change Shops at Broome County, Long Island rest areas will shift to self-checkout system. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lMqc1n The state DOT will shift to a self-checkout system at the I Love NY Gateway Center in Kirkwood, Broome County, in a bid to avoid federal sanctions in an ongoing feud with the Federal Highway Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.