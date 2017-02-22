Priciest co-op sales in Nassau County

The priciest Nassau co-op sale that closed in January was a 2-bedroom 2-bath co-op at 364 Stewart Ave. in Garden City that sold for $591,000 in cash, $32,000 above the listing price of $559,000. It was listed by Kathleen Higdon and Mary Logalbo of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty and sold by Daniel Gale's Kathleen Lucchesi.

