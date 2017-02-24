Police Arrest Hewlett Man in Connection to 2011 Shooting that Killed 24-Year-Old Man

Update - February 8, 2017 - Detectives report the arrest of Hamilton Croft, 38, of Hewlett on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in connection with the crime below. He is charged with Murder 2nd Degree and will be arraigned on The Homicide Squad reports that the above victim Daniel Flowers, 24, of Freeport was transported to a local hospital on December 31, 2015 with complications from his injuries and was pronounced deceased on January 2, 2016.

