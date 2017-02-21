Passenger Killed After Being Ejected from Vehicle During Multi-Vehicle Crash on LIE

February 24, 2017 - The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal vehicular accident which occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11:48 pm in Woodbury . According to detectives, Nassau County Highway Patrol units responded to a multi vehicle accident on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in the vicinity of exit 44. One of the vehicles struck a guard rail, ejecting a passenger.

