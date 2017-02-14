NCSPCA Offers $5,000 Reward Re: Dog in Carrier Abandoned at Side of Road in Plainview
NCSPCA to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person regarding the recently abandoned male Yorkie mix that was discovered in Plainview, NY by a jogger. Pictured is the male Yorkie mix who was left on the side of the road and the carrier he was found in.
