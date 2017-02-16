NCDA Returns more than $17,000 to Woman Victimized in IRS Scam
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that $17,900 has been returned to a woman who lost it as a result of an IRS impersonation scam. The 64-year-old victim received calls threatening to arrest her in July, August and September 2016 by men on the phone claiming to be IRS agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
|Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Concerned citizen 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC