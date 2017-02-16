NCDA Returns more than $17,000 to Wom...

NCDA Returns more than $17,000 to Woman Victimized in IRS Scam

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that $17,900 has been returned to a woman who lost it as a result of an IRS impersonation scam. The 64-year-old victim received calls threatening to arrest her in July, August and September 2016 by men on the phone claiming to be IRS agents.

