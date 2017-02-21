Nassau steps up patrols at 7-Eleven s...

Nassau steps up patrols at 7-Eleven stores after ATM skimming scams

Police released a picture yesterday of a suspect they say placed a skimmer on an ATM in Levittown. The device was found last month at Police released a picture yesterday of a suspect they say placed a skimmer on an ATM in Levittown.

