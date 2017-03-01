Nassau police step up patrols followi...

Nassau police step up patrols following threats to JCC

Nassau police are stepping up patrols following a rash of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers across the nation and on Long Island. Nassau and Suffolk Police are intensifying patrols at all places of worship, as Governor Cuomo calls for a probe into recent threats at several JCCs in NY and across the country.

