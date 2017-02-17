Nassau Ends Contract Talks with Lates...

Nassau Ends Contract Talks with Latest Jail Medical Provider

Yesterday Read more: NBC New York

The Nassau County Sheriff has pulled out of negotiations with a health care company seeking to treat sick inmates in the county jail. The company, Correct Care Solutions, won the bid to replace a former medical firm which had been barred from operating in New York after a series of high-profile inmate deaths.

