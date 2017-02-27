Nassau County to Honor Two Police Officers for Helping a Woman That Was Robbed at Knife Point
February 27, 2017 - Nassau County Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves and Police PBA President James McDermott will honor two Nassau County police officers for their bravery and heroism at a ceremony being held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 1:00pm. They helped a woman that was held and robbed by knife point Officers Porrazzo and Rodriguez were on routine patrol, when they received notification that two men had robbed a woman at knife point in North Hills .
