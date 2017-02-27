Nassau County to Honor Two Police Off...

Nassau County to Honor Two Police Officers for Helping a Woman That Was Robbed at Knife Point

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

February 27, 2017 - Nassau County Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves and Police PBA President James McDermott will honor two Nassau County police officers for their bravery and heroism at a ceremony being held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 1:00pm. They helped a woman that was held and robbed by knife point Officers Porrazzo and Rodriguez were on routine patrol, when they received notification that two men had robbed a woman at knife point in North Hills .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC