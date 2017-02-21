Missing Juvenile Alerts: Two Cases of 15-Year-Old Girls Missing
Pictured: Erica Tahual, 15, of New Cassel has been missing since February 20, 2017. No photo available on Jessi Vogt, 15, of Long Beach.
