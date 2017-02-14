Missing Juvenile Alert: 14-Year-Old Asian Girl from Great Neck Missing
Yanyin Lin, 14, of Great Neck has been missing since February 10, 2017. Detectives request anyone with information regarding this Missing Juvenile to contact Nassau County Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.
