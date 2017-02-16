Mangano Renews Marriage Vows For Over 250 Nassau Couples On Valentine's Day
Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano, along with his wife Linda, hosted a Valentine's Day Vow Renewal Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14th where over 250 married couples-especially those with significant anniversaries-gathered to renew their vows. The free luncheon reception was sponsored by the Coral House in Baldwin.
