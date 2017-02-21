Long Island's Hidden Past: Nassau Cou...

Long Island's Hidden Past: Nassau County Police Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News12.com

The Nassau County Police Department has been protecting and serving the residents of the county since 1925. It's a long history that can be found Some of artifacts featured at the museum include one of the first lie detector machines, a 37-millimeter tear gas gun and the original drunkometer, used before the Breathalyzer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Dec '16 Nickinic 86
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert Sep '16 SACC 1
News Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16) Jul '16 John Smith 1
Prostitute in nassau county (Apr '16) Apr '16 Concerned citizen 44 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC